Dealing with drug abuse, trafficking

Most countries, including India, are affected by the narcotics problem either as source regions, transit regions, or markets for narcotic drugs. The drug trafficking scenario in India is largely attributed to various factors, both external and internal. One of the prime external factors is India’s close proximity to the major opium-producing regions of South-West and South-East Asia, known as the ‘Golden Crescent and the ‘Golden Triangle’, respectively. The geographical location of India makes it vulnerable to transit, trafficking, and consumption of opium derivatives in various forms along the known trafficking routes.

The spread and entrenchment of drug abuse have had a detrimental impact on youth in India. An increase in violence and crime is the direct impact of drug abuse. Addicts resort to crime to pay for their drugs. Drugs remove inhibition and impair judgement, encouraging one to commit offences. The incidence of eve-teasing, group clashes, assault, and impulsive murders increases with drug abuse. With most drug users being in the productive age group of 18–35 years, the loss in terms of human potential is incalculable. The damage to the physical, psychological, moral, and intellectual growth of youth is very high.

Stress and depression among adults and young people are regarded as important causes of drug addiction. Youngsters try to temporarily forget their problems by consuming drugs and feeling happy for short periods of time. Peer pressure is another cause of drug addiction among youngsters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines substance abuse as the harmful or hazardous use of psychoactive substances, including alcohol and illicit drugs. The effects of substance abuse on youth are mainly:

Poor health as a result of drug abuse may even lead to death.

Financial losses, as drugs are costly and an addicted person has to buy these drugs at any cost to survive.

Adverse social impact like disruption in family life. A partner’s addiction may affect the entire family straining interpersonal relationships, stability, and lead to violence, child abuse, economic insecurity, deprivation of schooling, and the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

To effectively prevent and combat the menace, effective intervention strategies at both government and societal levels are imperative. The Government of Karnataka, particularly the Police Department, has taken measures to detect and prosecute criminals who are involved in drug trafficking. While developing effective strategies to combat drug trafficking and abuse, law enforcement agencies should work towards:

Enhancing the understanding of legal aspects related to the global drug situation.

Promoting cooperation and collaboration between government departments in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking

Identifying effective prevention strategies and promoting evidence-based interventions

Exploring comprehensive approaches to treatment, rehabilitation, and harm reduction

Apart from government agencies, civil society can play an important role in preventing narcotic drug abuse through:

Awareness programmes for students in educational institutions, youth clubs and associations to make healthy choices in life and to stay away from drugs.

Role models such as athletes or film actors can be roped in to inspire youth to adopt healthy habits

Religious leaders will have a positive impact on moulding people’s behaviour

Monitoring by parents to keep their children away from bad company.

A mechanism to obtain the consent of a doctor for the continuous purchase of any soft drug should be developed.

Social media campaigns to enhance awareness about the ill effects of narcotic substances.

Illicit Drug trafficking is a crime that affects not only an individual but has ramifications across an entire society. It has the potential to destroy an entire generation. Collaborative efforts by State agencies and civil society can help root out the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse.

(The writer is DGP- Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru.)