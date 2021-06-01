Go with the flow

The pandemic that is creating chaos in our world has certainly put a spoke in the wheel of progress. While the world of science is working hard to arrive at a solution, a well-known episode from the Ramayana can help us wait out the situation wisely.

One day, when the king of Ayodhya was looking at himself in the mirror, he noticed his greying hair. He realised that he was growing old and decided to crown his son Rama. Sage Vasishta, the royal preceptor and an ace astrologer, found that the following day was the most auspicious barring which; the dates were not conducive for several years to come. Accordingly, the announcement of the coronation was made amidst much celebration. The state was engaged in the last minute preparations of the coming event. In the meanwhile Kaikeyi, the beloved queen of Dasharatha, prompted by her handmaiden Manthara decided to realise the two boons promised to her long ago by her husband. Dasharatha’s pleas, anger and his offer with more surpluses in her favour were rejected by the angry queen. King Dasharatha had to send Rama into exile for fourteen years and agree to crown Bharatha as the king of Ayodhya much against his wishes.

A little reflection on the subject can at least point to a valid and true incident in the past that compelled Dasharatha to redeem his word of honour, much against his wishes. However, it feels a little strange when we scrutinise sage Vasishta’s prediction which goes in the lines of now or later. What is even more unsettling is that the day earmarked for the coronation happened to be the day when the crown prince was exiled, the king died widowing his queens.

The best of ideas, thoughts and dreams can never be realised if one does not make an effort to work on them sincerely and immediately. Hence our ancestors believed in working hands-on on a project especially if it proved to be beneficial to self or society. Shubhasya Sheegram has been the guiding motto to work on welfare ventures. Though this mantra works efficiently most of the time, there are times when our best-laid plans are laid waste by unforeseen circumstances. The best way to deal with such incidents is to accept the situation and go with the flow.