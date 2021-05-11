God's will will find a way

How many times have we not been awestruck by certain events that take place in our lives? The episodes could be positive or negative. They may have not been planned or executed, but a certain compulsive invisible force seems to guide the course of actions. At such times, man tends to think of such happenings as acts of God or destiny. The Mahabharata reiterates the power of God’s will.

Once the Pandavas completed the stipulated period of exile followed by a year in incognito, they did not have too many expectations about their future. Yudhishtira the aspirant crown prince was quite against war-mongering. Therefore he decided to stay away from his jealous cousin Duryodhana. He requested Lord Krishna to intervene on behalf of the Pandavas to forge peace. Krishna went as their emissary and sought five villages for the five Pandavas. No amount of advice, coaxing and argument was enough

To convince Duryodhana who was reluctant to part with land measuring the size of the tip of the needle. Krishna had no choice except to declare war.

On the day that was earmarked for the Great War, the Pandavas and Kauravas assembled in the war field with their armies. Just before the commencement of the brutal event Arjuna, the greatest warrior of all times was overwhelmed by the thought of fighting his kin. He disarmed himself and was ready to pledge for peace. Lord Krishna, Arjuna’s charioteer, friend, philosopher and guide had to explain the significance of carrying out one’s Swadharma. It took quite a bit of convincing to make Arjuna war-ready.

Though the Pandavas hesitated to battle their cousins from time to time, they could not circumvent the catastrophe. The Lord had decided to cleanse the earth from corruption and bureaucracy.

He had sketched out the imminent war which would not only involve the warring cousins but also include fraudulent allies who were making life miserable for the common man. His resolve for war could not be dissuaded at any point because God’s Will will always find a way!