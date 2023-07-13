Nurturing public policy professionals

Twenty-five years after Public Policy (PP) education evolved from its western roots in formal and higher educational space, India today is positioned as a promising land of policymaking while striving to contribute to global and national education in policymaking from a new-age perspective. Most of the courses are offered only at the master’s level, not at the bachelor’s or Doctoral level.

In India, a career in PP can be highly rewarding and impactful since it includes shaping and implementing policies that address important issues like political, social, and economic ones. It is a well-known fact that professionals in the policy-making process play a significant role in the formulation of policies by including analysis, providing suggested recommendations based on the analysis, and helping with the implementation of a scheme or programme. While the evidence of gaps in PP education is not widely debated, the outcomes of these courses remain a concern to educators, students, and parents alike. PP empowers students to join public-sector organisations where the need for these roles exists. PP students can fit in easily, having likely been well-trained in the art and science of professional decision-making in public affairs. They can demonstrate high levels of competency as data analysts and scientists capable of undertaking adequate administrative and organisational roles.

Also Read | Hybrid learning is here to stay

The focus, hence, needs to be on the convergence and need for synergy between Policy “educators” (universities, colleges, etc.) and “enablers” (NGOs, think tanks, etc.) if creating a strong and useful policy education ecosystem is a priority.

Specific skills are required to study public policy, such as:

Analytical and critical thinking to understand complex issues, identify problems, and evaluate the potential impact of policies. This involves gathering and interpreting data, conducting research, and applying logical reasoning to make informed policy recommendations.

Research skills include knowledge of research methodologies, data analysis, and evidence-based decision-making. This involves conducting literature reviews, analysing quantitative and qualitative data, and synthesising information from various sources.

Policy analysis to assess the strengths, weaknesses, costs, and benefits of different policy options is vital. Ability to evaluate the potential impact of policies, anticipate unintended consequences and provide evidence-based recommendations to policymakers

Effective communication skills are needed to convey complex ideas, research findings, and policy recommendations to diverse stakeholders. This includes strong written and verbal communication skills as well as the ability to present information clearly and concisely.

Networking and building relationships require collaboration with different stakeholders to understand their perspectives.

Ethical awareness requires a strong sense of ethics and integrity to demonstrate fairness, equity, and accountability.

One can acquire and hone these skills through education, practical experience, and continuous learning. Adaptability, a passion for public service, and a commitment to lifelong learning are also critical for a successful career in public policy.

Career opportunities are wide and cover a spectrum of domains and areas. Armed with a degree in public policy, one can work in NGOs/CSOs, government, INGOs, corporates (as part of CSR initiatives), and academia, to name a few.

So how does one acquire this career-oriented skill? There are several academic institutions and NGOs in Bengaluru that conduct courses on Public Policy. To name some of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Bengaluru campus), Public Affairs Foundation, Public Affairs Centre, The Takshashila Institution, School of Social Sciences, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, etc. While the specific curriculum may vary across institutions and programmes. Public policy professionals play a crucial role in formulating policies, analysing their impact, and suggesting improvements to promote the overall welfare of society. A career in Public Policy requires perseverance, dedication, and a genuine commitment to public service.

(Santhanam is associate professor & HOD, Dept of Public Policy, MAHE Bengaluru and Ravichander is executive director, Public Affairs Foundation, Bengaluru)