Off the record: January 25, 2021

It has been the practice to have a group photo session of MLAs towards the end of the term of all Legislative Assemblies. For that reason, a group photo session was expected during the 14th Kerala Assembly’s budget session that ended this Friday. But the photoshoot did not happen, giving room for speculations and rumours. The Speaker’s office was of the opinion the group photo session was avoided because of Covid-19 social distance norms and absence of some key members including a minister in the house due to Covid. The whispers in the corridors, however, was that Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was not interested in a photoshoot with the opposition party MLAs as the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front recently moved a notice seeking his removal from the post by levelling serious allegations, including dollar smuggling.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

In a spot

It took multiple rounds of talks between farmers’ union leaders and Delhi Police to give a final shape to the tractor parade that coincides with the Republic Day parade on January 26. The farmers were adamant that they would take out the parade come what may but had made it clear that they were not in a mood to disrupt the national celebrations. There were fears in the security establishment that the protesting farmers would try to enter Central Delhi and create a scene that would put the government in a spot. However, farmer leaders were politically astute and from day one, they were of the view that a ‘kisan parade’ on the same day would already put the government in a spot and there was no need for high drama like driving into Central Delhi.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

Traffic cop for a day

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who enthrals audiences with his unique voice and music, stepped into the shoes of a traffic cop to join citizens in spreading traffic awareness. The 53-year-old was seen managing the traffic at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai after the inauguration of ‘One day with Police’ initiative of Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh. Mahadevan appealed to the citizens to become more aware of the traffic norms. As a part of the Road Safety Campaign, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has initiated a new programme through which citizens can become a traffic cop for a day. Citizens can become part of the awareness campaign by registering on www.trafficnm.com. He also sang his favourite song “Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo”.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Tussle over win

India’s win over Australia in test cricket series has warmed the hearts of countrymen in more ways than one. For Congress, which is witnessing a tussle between the old guard and the young, the test victory was a message to the veterans. “Without senior leadership, a young team can win – lessons to be learnt,” said Manickam Tagore, Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi. “Good to see a ‘senior’ guide the young players to win and not finding fault with their hardwork,” Tagore said, giving a glimpse into the unease within the party over leadership issue.

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi

A break

Last week former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah left the audience at a book launch event in Srinagar in laughter after he said that he has not been able to “kiss” and “hug” his British-born wife since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Since then a short video clip of his remarks has gone viral on social media. The netizens started questioning flamboyant Abdullah’s remark. They feel if octogenarian Abdullah rues his inability to kiss or hug his wife, is a personal matter. But who knows the art of playing to the galleries better than Abdullah?

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar