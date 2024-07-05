Policy and market synergy required for EV sector to thrive

Most state governments have rolled out EV policies, which have also played a crucial part in bolstering the manufacturing ecosystem and electric mobility uptake. Many of these policies coupled with FAME-II, offered additional incentives such as purchase subsidies, road tax exemptions, benefits for charging infrastructure setup, etc. With these efforts in the case of Delhi, EV penetration reached 11% of the total new registrations in 2023. Various initiatives have raised public awareness and educated consumers with campaigns about the environmental and operational economic advantages of EVs, thereby driving consumer interest and acceptance.

As per TERI’s analysis, India could achieve a 6% reduction in GHG emissions in the transportation sector by achieving 30% sale of EVs in new vehicles by 2030. EV penetration has been undergoing a significant transformation, especially in electric two- and three-wheeler and bus segments, which have proved their metal with 5%, 53%, and 5% of new registrations as EVs in 2023, respectively. However, other segments, particularly passenger cars and commercial vehicles, are lagging, and policy and market-driven synergies are required to boost these segments.

To reduce import dependence and boost the domestic EV sector, the government has launched the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component sector as well as advanced cell chemistry manufacturing capacity. This scheme provides financial incentives to manufacturers based on their incremental sales and aims to attract investments in the EV supply chain, including battery manufacturing. The indigenisation of battery pack manufacturing along with reduced costs in future would further aid in overcoming the cost barrier.

The envisaged adoption could not reach its full potential, as only 68% of the total allocation was utilised under FAME-II. The areas of improvement in the EV supply side include the use of critical minerals in batteries and motors, emissions generated during EV manufacturing, limited localisation of battery manufacturing, and handling and recycling of end-of-life batteries which require measures to ensure resilient and secure supply chains. Continued support and collaboration between the government, industry, and other stakeholders will be critical to realise the vision of an electrified road transport sector.

Akshaya Paul, Research Associate; and Sharif Qamar, Fellow and Associate Director, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).