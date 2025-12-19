<p>An apartment association in Bengaluru has hit the headlines—it pioneered the idea of an in-house criminal justice system. With help from its security staff, it identified, tried, and penalised residents guilty of drug abuse and sexual assault. </p><p>They are now under the police scanner, but you wonder what our champions of privatisation, always critical of the slowness of public institutions, may have to say about it. </p><p>The less market-savvy folks are heaving a sigh of relief that this profitable system got busted before the association launched a quick-commerce style publicity blitz—Crime just got more affordable. No-hassles settlement at your doorstep. In 10 minutes or less!</p>