Railways on track, but not up to speed

The train drivers and station masters looked gallant in their white uniforms, manning quaint stations reminiscent of colonial times. At Kandy, a junction en route, the train had to move backwards to exit the station, while at Gambola, another station, the train moved backwards apparently because it was on the wrong platform. An accident caused the train to move backwards a third time. A local villager sitting with his feet across the tracks forced the engine driver to come to a screeching halt, but not before running over the man’s legs. An improvised stretcher brought the injured man into the train, which moved backwards again to the Kalapitiya station and the nearest available hospital. Single-track movement on wooden sleepers held up our express an umpteen number of times to allow other trains to cross over. Electronic signalling being nonexistent, the primitive interlocking colour-light system with electrically operated points with level crossings connected to the signalling system ensured safety. When we

finally reached it, the train had reversed three times, taking more than 8 hours to cover a distance of 180 odd kilometres at an average speed of 22 kmph!