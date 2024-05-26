Read the CA debates, they are a treasure

A second reason is to learn how to make an argument on policy and government. It is an unfortunate fact that parliamentary and assembly debates in India have seriously deteriorated in quality over the decades, and social media has made us all performing monkeys for the algorithms. We have few good examples on how to make an argument about government, politics, and society. The CA debates are one of these. Further, many issues debated in the CA are still live issues (e.g., scope of federalism, rights v duties, liberty v equality), and the Constituent Assembly never intended to settle them once and for all. Reading the debates teaches us how to have more nuanced and informed debates today, instead of slander and shouting matches.