Reading maketh a full (wo)man

The benefits of reading are well known: it widens our horizons, giving us new knowledge and fresh insights. It is the best pastime in the world when time hangs heavy on our hands. It reduces stress and improves our mental health. Our sense of empathy, which is the very essence of human relationships, is nurtured by reading. Reading gets us closer to all shades of human behaviour. Nothing else can open up the unseen world so endearingly to us. Reading can take us to celestial heights of ecstasy.