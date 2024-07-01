Reap rich dividends with right deeds

All of us have always been assailed, ad infinitum, by this awfully anguishing query, “Why do an avalanche of agonising difficulties come attacking only amazingly good humans?” Here, what emerges on my mental screen is the edifying story of Vishweshwar, endearingly called Vishwa, a close family friend who is an epitome of enormous simplicity and whose exemplary life is embedded with excellent ethics.
Born and bred in a big family with a humble background, besides being the main breadwinner, Vishwa had to bear the brunt of buttressing the lives of his three sisters. Apparently, Vishwa had to dabble in a dozen evening jobs for his day-college expenses. Now, as he was barely managing, came the baleful news of Vishwa having to bankroll big bucks for his father’s open-heart surgery.
Call it the menacing vagaries of life, but just months after that mind-debilitating chapter, he himself had to undergo a major heart operation. Even more staggering in this starkly turbulent sphere of life was the fact that his son had contracted some strange sickness and had to be hospitalised for several days. All’s well that ends well. Now, his entire family is gliding to great heights of happiness and glowing health. But what is laudable is that even during such a mentally-battering phase, Vishwa never meandered from his moral ideologies.
Being in the construction business, Vishwa, with his high creativity and cerebral calibre, has conscientiously been building captivating houses, thanks to his circuit of capable workers. Right from designing buildings, dovetailing with Vaastu details, decking facades with Drishti Gombe, and delegating his dutiful workers for diligent follow-up services, Vishwa takes a lot of interest in all his projects.
The way all his clients and construction workers have been clinging to him consistently for decades is concrete proof of his convivial and caring persona. And what is testimony to his terrific honesty is, his own modest abode was built recently, when he was 60 years old! It's a delight that Vishwa’s son has similar virtuous traits as his father.
As a subtext, I suppose, when good, sincere humans are subjected to severe soul-shattering moments, maybe God wants them to sail through their specific quota of sorrows at first and then get swamped by surplus happiness later, forever! Irrefutably, there are 'remunerations of rich dividends’ for one’s real remarkable deeds!
Published 30 June 2024, 23:36 IST