Reap rich dividends with right deeds

Call it the menacing vagaries of life, but just months after that mind-debilitating chapter, he himself had to undergo a major heart operation. Even more staggering in this starkly turbulent sphere of life was the fact that his son had contracted some strange sickness and had to be hospitalised for several days. All’s well that ends well. Now, his entire family is gliding to great heights of happiness and glowing health. But what is laudable is that even during such a mentally-battering phase, Vishwa never meandered from his moral ideologies.