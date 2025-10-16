Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Redefining strength from muscle to mind

Redefining strength from muscle to mind

Familiarising myself with buzzwords like “skibidi” and “lewk” had me yelling out, ‘gibberish.’ But checking again, the word “delulu” caught my fancy, as it turned out to be a short form for delusional.
Melanie P Kumar
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 23:42 IST
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 23:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian PoliticsOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us