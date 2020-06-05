Epitome of benevolence

Mother Teresa once said, “it’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” A little while ago in December, as he sat there and sifted through my mother’s reports, I stared at a towering personality who through his love and care radiates confidence to his patients and the caregivers. He has dedicated his life for the betterment of the quality of life of cancer patients. Dr B S Srinath is a saintly doctor who permeates peace and love to his patient community.

My mind jogs back to February 2019 when he reviewed a plethora of my mother’s medical reports for the first time. It appeared he invoked Goddess Sharada’s blessings and dug into his vast reservoir of knowledge. His prognosis and ensuing treatment path offered maximum solace. The proof is in the pudding and after a roller-coaster journey, my mother has recovered well.

Shankara was in the news around that time with the inauguration of a paediatric cancer centre and I lauded their efforts. At which point in his own words, “one day a lady walked into our hospital and offered to donate a building in the Gandhinagar area for a noble cause. We knew no whereabouts of the lady but were moved by her gesture. We have transformed the building into a cancer-care facility. Families who cannot afford the high hospital charges struggle to make it a financially viable solution. Now they can come here with their families and stay for a slightly extended period and avail good cancer treatment.”

I was motivated to research a little more and was fortunate to get some information through a network of like-minded individuals. Meera Naidu was the owner of a 43-year old hotel called Lakshmi Hotel in the busy area of Gandhinagar. This hotel once abounded with activity with movie stars hosted here due to sheer proximity to the central region of the Kannada movie industry. The sky-rocketing lucrative commercial rates for a property in the heart of the city notwithstanding, she gracefully resisted this due to her unconditional love for children and keenness to donate to a deserving cause motivated to serve the poor.

Here is a story of two behemoths coming together to shine a beaming example on this society--kindness for a great cause.