Going Dutch in Sweden

The current football fever brought back a heart-warming memory from my days in Sweden. One summer, I and my husband were visiting the remote and small Swedish island of Fårö. It also happened to be the European Cup football season that summer.

We had decided to stay at a campground, where we had our own small pine hut but shared all other facilities. It was more like glamping than camping. There was a common kitchen and one TV, which was housed in a common hall. All of the campers had gathered in this hall to watch a game.

Now, considering the country we were in, this was not an ordinary match. Sweden was playing against Holland in the quarterfinals. In the quietude of a remote island, any sort of entertainment is welcome in the evenings; a football match featuring the country you’re in is a real treat!

The small hall was jam packed, and the audience’s mood was quite upbeat. Naturally, Swedes were in the majority, but the presence of a young Dutch couple gave an interesting twist to watching the game. There was a chorus of ‘mål’ (Swedish for goal) when the Swedish team made any advances towards the goal. However, when the Dutch boys made the right moves, it was rather a solitary celebration. Only one pair of hands shot up in the air and clapped wildly.

The drama lasted for the usual 90 minutes, but the score didn’t budge from 0-0. This led to a penalty shootout. The air was thick with suspense. Sweden went first, and the audience waited with bated breath. When Sweden scored a goal, the crowd went wild. In response, Holland sent a quick equalizer. Now, there was only one voice that cheered in the hall.

It was the third and sixth goals that Sweden missed that cost them the match. Jubilant cries of a sole voice went up. This unabashed celebration by the Dutch guy felt rather awkward. I examined the faces of the Swedes around me. With collective grunts and gasps of disappointment, the Swedes were coming to terms with their loss. The mood had become rather sombre.

After a while, a few Swedes got up and approached the Dutch fellow. They shook hands with him and congratulated him. Slowly, conversation built up, and everyone started discussing the nuances of the game. Everything—the missed opportunities, the heroes of the match, the favourites to win the cup—was discussed in detail.

The Dutch couple was invited to share a beer. Bonhomie and laughter followed. It was a wonderful sight that illustrated the true meaning of sportsmanship. Irrespective of a win or a loss, sports are meant to bring people together. It’s about connection, laughter, and sharing the thrill of a moment. It’s about good-natured rivalry and admiring excellence. This is exactly what the match had done. It had brought rival fans together.

We went back with a smile on our lips and a glow in our hearts. It was an evening well spent!