Life in the pre-digital era

Even decades later, remembering our school days brings us joy. Back then, modern technological advancement was unheard of. Even having a landline phone was considered a luxury, let alone owning a vehicle (even a two-wheeler, for that matter). Going to school on foot, we aspired for a chance to at least ride a bicycle once in a while; owning one was not even in our dreams.

I still remember the joy and anticipation it evoked when a close relative or a family friend who owned a bicycle, visited us. We would wait for him to park the bicycle and hope he would go into the house quickly, so we could make off with the cycle for a free ride in and around the area, without our parents’ knowledge.

Visiting a cinema was restricted to twice or three times a year, after mid-terms and annual exams. So we were eagerly awaiting early exams for the very joy we begot in seeing a movie. There was no such thing as online ticket purchasing back then. Standing in a big queue outside the counter, we were on cloud nine the moment the ticket reached our hands, and we hurried to the entry door for a quick catch of suitable seats.

We really enjoyed every moment. Unlike today’s children, who have easy access to films in all languages from the comfort of their homes, films left a lasting impression on us -- stories and songs lingered in our minds, scene by scene, until our next exam. We never imagined that sometime in the future, we could have the world in our hands with just a click of a button.

Back in the day, our milkman would bring his cow to milk it in front of our eyes every morning, a sight we no longer see. Come evening, a bunch of friends gathered at the school grounds to play all sorts of games: gilli-danda, kabaddi, kho-kho, hide-and-seek, mara-koti aata (tree climbing), running races, etc. Reaching home after the play, it was mandatory that we wash our hands and legs, mutter a few slokas at the Pooja room, willingly or unwillingly, do home work, and then go to bed after a sumptuous dinner.

Today’s children are, most of the time, glued to their mobile phones with little or no physical exercise. Even parents are engrossed in their own affairs. Is it enough if children have all the comforts of home but not the company of parents? Aren’t we already seeing deteriorating relationships? I believe that providing our children with all of the luxuries is secondary; rather, we must also develop an emotional bond with them. It will go a long way toward establishing a solid foundation for their future endeavours and is the basis for a healthier society.