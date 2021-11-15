Meeting my namesake

Meeting my namesake

Why the cops visited the scholar in Bengaluru a few months later, beats me...

N Jayaram
N Jayaram,
  • Nov 15 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 02:45 ist
Illustrative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

In 2005, while briefly based in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi as correspondent for the Agence France-Presse news agency, I did something I hadn't yet: googled my own name, to see which online publications were picking up my reports.

I discovered the existence of a fellow Bengalurean, Professor N Jayaram, eminent sociologist and authority on social science research. He has taught at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Bombay and at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru and other institutions.

Amazingly, he's done what I would have given an arm and a leg to have: taught at the University of the West Indies. Calypso lands! That gave us legendary musicians such as Bob Marley and athletes such as Usain Bolt, and some of the most talented people on the planet, not to mention many great cricketers.

I am myself a sociologist manqué: In 1978, I had applied and gotten admission to the MA Sociology programme at the Delhi School of Economics, whose faculty contained many reputed sociologists and anthropologists. However, on a whim, I decided not to pursue that course. 

A few years ago, when the National Institute of Advanced Studies hosted a conference in Bengaluru in memory of Professor M N Srinivas, featuring many leading academics including Professor Jayaram, I introduced myself to him, during a coffee break. He chuckled and said decades ago, in 1975, the police had mistaken him for me. 

I had in 1975 spent many months in Bihar taking part in the ongoing JP movement, led by Jayaprakash Narayan, one of the most principled leaders of his generation but who — alas — blotted his record by giving the Hindu chauvinist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the mainstream lift that had until then long eluded it.

I'd gotten arrested for stopping a train as part of JP’s Bihar Bandh call opposing the then prime minister Indira Gandhi's autocratic rule and spent nine days in Daltonganj Jail, in Palamau district, then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand state. At the police station in Garhwa Road junction, I had given all the addresses they wanted — those of my parents and my ancestral home in Bengaluru and so forth.

Why the then scholar, now distinguished Professor Jayaram, rather than my humbler self's address got a visitation by the cops in Bengaluru a few months later, beats me. Then again, on social media in recent years, I've been contacted by a few sociologists who have mistaken me for him.

Coincidentally, Professor Jayaram told me that in 2005 he too had googled and came across my name.

When recently I emailed to draw his attention to a recent article of mine on China, he replied:

"I saw your piece in Deccan Herald and told my wife that this is the man who, without even knowing that I existed, had put me into trouble in 1975. We had a hearty laugh."

And he added: “Sounds like an interesting subject for a good short story.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Opinion
NLSIU
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 