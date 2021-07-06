Sunday getaways

One of the things I frequently did when I shifted to Bengaluru was to explore the city during the weekends. I was new to Bengaluru then and had heard plenty about the sights of this "laid-back town". Sundays were the best days to discover the city for, thankfully, there was no work on those days. Also, the streets were almost empty. And, finally, being single and free, I had no Sunday chores to do.

Soon after brushing away the hangovers from those Saturday evening sessions at pubs, I would get on my trusty Ind-Suzuki bike and take to the streets. None of these jaunts was unplanned. Instead, I would have decided where to visit a day or two earlier, based on the information I had gleaned from here and there. However, while the destinations were known, the routes were often not— those being the days before GPS and Google Maps. Often, I would have to stop and ask the locals for directions. And, believe me, they were only too happy to help.

At first, I planned to familiarise myself with the city. So, while I was staying on Double Road, I took rides to places like Indira Nagar, Koramangala, Jayanagar and others. Just to get to know them better. After a few weekends, I shifted focus to see historical and scenic locations. That took me to sites like the Ashoka Pillar, Bangalore Palace, Cubbon Park, the Big Banyan Tree, Bangalore Fort, Thippagondanahalli reservoir and many others. My faithful Yashica reel camera accompanied me on these sojourns. Surprisingly, when I mentioned these sites to my co-workers (who were Bangaloreans) or showed them the photographs I had taken, some of them did not even know that such beautiful spots existed in the city.

What joy it was to go to the top of the High Point or the Public Utility buildings and take in the breath-taking panoramic view of Bengaluru— the lush green parks, the tree-lined avenues, and the blue skies. Or to enjoy a beer while watching the waterfall at Pearl Valley. Or, explore the grounds and the gardens of that majestic Palace in the middle of the city. I loved every moment of these trips.

The places I visited were usually clean and not crowded, quite different from how it is nowadays. And almost everyone I met was cordial, unlike today. These were solitary sojourns. Just me and my camera. And I took loads and loads of pictures, which I then methodically arranged into photo albums.

Certainly, most of those spots still exist in Bengaluru but, given the traffic, the pollution and the crowds, I really don’t feel like visiting these sites now. Instead, once in a while, I pull out the photo albums from yesteryears and wish Bengaluru today was as it was then.