‘Road safety audits a must before opening any project to public’ 

Prohibiting two-wheelers, three-wheelers, tractors, carts, and similar types of vehicles from accessing it has reduced the number of accidents because two-wheelers previously comprised the highest casualties on the highway. Cameras and social media have helped in deterrence; the police held awareness drives, distributed pamphlets, and made announcements at toll gates. At least 17 FIRs were filed in the third week of June by the Mandya SP against drivers driving on the wrong side, and the police are writing to the regional transport offices to get the violators’ driving licenses suspended. However, about 200-300 vehicles go beyond the speed limit on the highway daily. For example, from June 1 to June 15,72,822 traffic violations were recorded on the highway, many of which were for driving above the speed limit. This is why we want to bring in the ‘sectional overspeeding’ system. It is being fine-tuned now so that people cannot hoodwink the existing cameras by slowing down near them.