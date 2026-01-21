Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Safety must become the first measure of urban governance

Safety must become the first measure of urban governance

Safety has thus emerged as a defining issue – perhaps the single most important concern--in urban India.
A Ravindra
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 02:14 IST
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 02:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanaroma

Follow us on :

Follow Us