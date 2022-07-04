Ban on single-use plastic long overdue

The ban on the use of single use plastic (SUP) came into force in the country on July 1, after much planning, and after the government had issued notices and alerts. The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules of 2021, which bans the manufacture, import, stocking, sale, distribution, and use of single-use plastic items, came into force last Friday.

A wide range of SUP items that have ‘low utility and high littering potential’, such as plastic wrappings used for packaging, earbud sticks and disposable cutlery come under the purview of the ban. As many as 21 items have been banned but the ban does not cover some items like plastic bags, whose thickness has however been regulated. The first announcement for the phase-out of plastic was made on August 15, 2019, after it was discussed for many years. The draft notification with the deadline for the phase-out as January 1, 2022 was issued in March 2021. But the final notification of August 2021 extended the deadline to July 1 this year.

The ban can be successfully implemented only with the involvement and co-operation of all stakeholders, including the government, the manufacturing industry, the user businesses and the consumers. The Central and state governments have set up control rooms for strict implementation and monitoring of the ban, and border checkpoints are expected to prevent inter-state movement of banned items. The ban has been in force in some form in some states but enforcement has not been satisfactory. There are several reasons for this. User-friendly and cost-effective alternatives need to be easily available. Substitutes made of paper, cloth and other materials should be able to meet the demand. Under the rules, it is the responsibility of the producer to ensure that a product does not hurt the environment till the end of its life. The rule should be strictly enforced. Innovations are needed in packaging styles and designs which will eliminate the use of plastics. There is awareness about the dangers of plastic but it is not always reflected in habits and practices. Businesses at the retail level and individual consumers should be encouraged to reduce and put an end to the use of plastic. If consumers refuse to accept and use SUP items, they will no longer be offered.

It is a cliche to say that the world is choking on plastic. There are millions of tonnes of plastic garbage on land and in oceans which harm the environment and damage the health of all species. India accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s plastic waste and the ban on SUP should mark the start of a campaign to eliminate or reduce its use.