Nadal, Hamilton and a record Sunday

On a cold Parisian Sunday, Rafael Nadal was chillingly dominant, turning his much-anticipated French Open final against World No 1 Novak Djokovic into a lopsided no-contest. His 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 demolition of the Serb reaffirmed that when it comes to red clay, there is Rafael Nadal, daylight, and then contenders to his throne. In winning a record-extending 13th title in Paris – also his 100th win at Roland Garros -- Nadal equalled his greatest rival and friend Roger Federer’s tally of 20 majors. Djokovic trails the two with 17 Slams. While an astounding 13 triumphs in Paris don't make Nadal a one-surface bully -- he also has one Australian Open, two Wimbledon and four US Open titles -- there is no denying that no one has been more invincible on a surface than Nadal on clay.

The build-up to this year's event was anything but ideal for Nadal. The French tournament is usually played in late spring, but Covid-19 pushed it to autumn. The cold weather, experts felt, would be to Nadal’s detriment because it would slow the ball down and take away one of his main strengths, the high-bouncing forehand. It was also feared that the brand of heavier ball requisitioned by the organisers this year would blunt the southpaw's power game and play into Djokovic’s hands. With rain forcing the final to be played under a closed roof, the Serb’s hopes of a second French Open crown were lifted, only to be razed in no time by a ruthless Nadal. It was fitting that the greatest moment in his career came at his spiritual home, where he made his debut in 2005. That he is still the man to beat on the demanding clay of this venue, a decade and a half later, is testimony to his longevity.

Even as Nadal was toying with Djokovic, at Nurburgring in Germany, Lewis Hamilton matched another equally revered sporting achievement -- 91 Formula One wins by Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in 2013. Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and followed it up with the first of his six World Championship titles the next year. Schumacher had predicted then that Hamilton would be the one to break his tally. Even the ambitious Hamilton might have at times doubted whether he would, but now he looks set to leave the German icon behind and set the benchmark for the rest to chase. Among them, intriguingly, will be Schumacher’s son Mick, slated to make his F1 debut next season.