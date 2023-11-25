Shattering of customary prejudice

Equipped with my passport and other documents, I went to the cargo section of the airport the following day. The customs office was crowded, and I settled for a long wait. When it did, I was shocked at what transpired. The customs official examined my papers, charged the nominal customs duty, and then added a hefty amount as a penalty. My crime? I was taking an imported TV set to Kanpur, which did not have a TV transmitting station. The amount he charged was more than what I had paid for the TV set. I explained to the official that since I was in the Air Force, I would be transferred frequently. I added that I may be posted to New Delhi shortly. The officer was unmoved. Either I pay the amount and collect the TV set or leave it behind for it to be auctioned after a few weeks when I could come back and buy it myself. The people seated around his table laughed, much to my annoyance. I walked out of his office in a huff towards my scooter.