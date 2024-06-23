Should we learn about riots?

If you’ve been reading this column regularly, you might recall that three years ago, I had, in fact, agreed with that logic. In a 2021 Z-Factor column titled “A case against History,” I had proposed that Indians should simply agree to bury the past and forget about it. I had cited the example of Rwanda, where people from across ethnic lines collectively decided to forget that country’s infamous genocide in the 1990s. Victims of the genocide refused to commemorate their losses because it brought back painful memories. People refused to ponder about it so that they could live with their neighbours without being haunted by their possible role in the violence.