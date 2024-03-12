Showcase your true attributes

There is a rather comical story in the epic Mahabharata wherein Lord Krishna had a step-sibling by name Paundraka Vasudeva who ruled Pundra and was an ally of Lord Krishna’s rivals. This king was besotted with the idea that he was the original Vasudeva and to prove his point drove about in a chariot resembling a garuda and held other symbols of Sree Vishnu, like the conch and chakra (discus). He boasted that he was invincible, and his subjects fanned his ego. He challenged his nemesis Lord Krishna to a fight who vanquished him effortlessly with his Sudarshana Chakra. The point to be understood here is that false claims and inflated self esteem do not take one far and the rug is sure to be pulled from under one’s feet sooner or later.