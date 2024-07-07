Singapore is making life tougher for global talent

Safeguarding jobs for citizens is not unusual. Many countries — including the UK and Canada — do this, to strike a balance between the foreign and local workforce. For many sectors, it makes sense to hire Singaporeans: The population is extremely well-educated and regularly scores among the highest in the world in math, reading and science.

It has historically struggled with instilling a culture of creativity in the exam-driven curriculum, but there are efforts to change that. Still, for a government that trumpets an open and free economy, the perception that it’s restricting jobs for foreigners, after a history of being relatively easy, could do more harm than good.

The new rules are more transparent, says Hsien-Hsien Lei, chief executive officer of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, though she cautions that they have made it harder for US firms to find suitable candidates.

“At times we do feel that the talent in Singapore may not be ready for senior level jobs,” she told me. “Those require different levels of exposure and specific skill sets. It’s a small country, with a limited and shrinking workforce.”

Data from AmCham’s 2023 Manpower survey supports this. The new framework provides predictability, certainty and transparency, the survey notes, but companies have expressed lower confidence and increased uncertainty about whether it will allow them to access the talent they need.

There are other factors to consider. The new regulations could have an impact on companies making the decision to set up their regional headquarters here, recruitment firms have told me.

Singapore is also no longer a place where foreign talent can start or develop their careers, the way it used to be about a decade ago. Entry-level and the middle of the market jobs are being reserved for the resident population.

For many locals, this is a long overdue adjustment. Some have told me they have felt like second-class citizens in their own country, passed over for jobs they know they are capable of doing.

There has been rising frustration with what is seen as a preference to recruit foreigners. Many want the government to implement policies that encourage hiring Singaporeans and see the new guidelines as way to address this discontent and growing income disparity.