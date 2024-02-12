Speak Out | February 12, 2024

The infrastructure including the road, railways, waterways, airways and energy has seen revolutionary growth and modernisation in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi Government, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, Shekhawat said India is a country that has invested the most in the water sector in the last 10 years. India has invested around US $250 billion across the water spectrum, be it irrigation, river purification, drinking water or groundwater recharge, he said.

