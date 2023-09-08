Speak Out | September 8, 2023

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against 'Sanatan Dharma' and asked leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc to tender a public apology.

Hitting out further, Thakur said, "Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A alliance should tender a public apology to the nation as well as the Hindu community. The Congress and its allies are in a desperate race to malign and demean the Hindus, either by calling them extremists or by their verbal barbs or physical attacks, especially in West Bengal, Bihar and other places. "Their 'mansha (objective)' and 'mansikata (mindset)' is to polarise people with an eye on votes but people will throw them away as they have understood their designs," Thakur added.



