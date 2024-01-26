How is spirituality different from religion? It took me many vicissitudes and much time before I found out, but it is valid question that many of us are confronted with. The world we live in is a strange place. It poses more questions than answers.
The faith and religion I had as a child was anchored in that of my father’s. He was a doctor, a dedicated one, and never began his day without earnest prayers in front of an idol. I noticed too that he never turned away a patient on account of his poverty, caste or religion.
I entered adolescence and was soon inundated by a barrage of questions that seemed to have no answers. Why were some born very poor? Why were some born handicapped? Why does death hang over us like a black curtain that we cannot pierce?
Why is it that we cannot figure out when and how we will die? And, as most religions profess, is there a hereafter?
At a lesser level, why do we have to make decisions that we are not ready for and aims chosen that we are not ready for? So many questions, but my faith in God did not provide answers.
I grew up, graduated and got married. It was a turning point in my life for I did not receive the consideration I looked forward to. I eventually took to teaching and this opened up a new world to me. Many children I taught came from deprived homes, where kindness and care were absent.
It was hard but rewarding to cater to their needs, for in return I received the recognition and love that I yearned for. It was proof that it is not through prayers, rituals and rites that faith works.
Faith is not static but demands expression and work. It lies in practicing thoughtfulness and compassion. The rule is time-honoured and true -- if you love God you must love your fellowmen.
Watch what you do to see what you really believe in. By doing this, you will see that spirituality and religion are closely intertwined. In fact, you will see too that the one cannot exist without the other.
In short, what we do speaks louder than what we say.