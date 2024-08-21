Support persons key to healing child sex abuse victims

We, as a society, failed these children when a crime against them could not be prevented. We will fail them again if we are unable to rehabilitate them, punish the guilty, and ensure compensation and justice in the stipulated time-frame of one year. A child’s development, protection, and well-being maybe the primary responsibility of the family, but ensuring their rights, including justice, is the overall responsibility of the society, and the support person may just become the face of this responsibility. While the wrong done to the child may not be corrected, we must do everything possible to assist the child in the journey of justice and life.