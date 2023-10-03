Sustaining growth needs higher savings

If people are buying less gold but more real estate, that is seen as confidence and building assets. However, it is still less productive than financial savings, which are intermediated by the banking system and capital markets, toward real investment like new factories and infrastructure. When financial savings go down, the supply of loanable funds go down, causing interest rates to go up. The lack of domestic financial savings can be made up by the inflow of foreign capital, either as equity or foreign loans. But the latter creates dollar-indebtedness for the country, which is not desirable.