Ten days with the dolls

Dasara also coincided with Saraswathi Pooja. We would place our textbooks and notebooks, along with rubber and pencils, in front of the goddess. Our parents insisted that we include a dictionary and a grammar book, hoping that Saraswathi, the goddess of knowledge, would shower her blessings upon us in the years to come. On the last day, we would savour Obbattu and Obbattina Saru, with the latter relished for a few more days after the festival.