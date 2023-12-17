The attraction of forbidden places

Then, Muladeva, master of magic, came back as the old brahmin, demanding his daughter-in-law’s return. Of course, the said daughter-in-law had been given away in marriage, and the king, to avoid getting cursed, handed over his own daughter, the princess Shashiprabha, to the old brahmin for his son, to make amends. But who was to play the role of the old brahmin’s son? Since Manahsvamin was still masquerading as a woman by day, Muladeva brought along another friend to pretend to be his son. Now, princess Shashiprabha was married to Manahsvamin per their secret union, but was legally married to Muladeva’s friend by her father’s approval. At this point, the two men, Manahsvamin and Muladeva’s friend, began to fight, each claiming to be her rightful husband.