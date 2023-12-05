The meaning of love

“What is true love, sir? How can I ever hope oneness with the Divine?’’, a disciple queried his Guru. The Guru took him to a pond then immersed his head within till he was gasping for breath. Then his Guru took him out of it all and said, “The day you find the Divine in all, hearing, seeing, knowing all…When you feel torture, pain all, yet can say, ‘ You may curse me, you may hurt me yet I will still love you unconditionally,’that is when you have found true love.” On a tangential plane he quoted from the Bible, “Even Christ descended upon this earth to shower his beneficence upon all. Yet He was misunderstood. Even when He was nailed upon the cross not one word of complaint escaped from his lips. On the contrary as he bled from his countless wounds he uttered, “Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do…”