The mutual terrorism of history’s victims

The Palestinian issue goes back a century, to the days of the First World War, after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire, which held sway over the Arabs. It is a tale of duplicity, double dealing and betrayal of the Arabs by the British and the French who, after enlisting the various tribal lords and sheikhs of the Arabian Peninsula, Syria and Jordan, to defeat the Ottoman Empire, after promising Arabs self-government post-war, carved up the Peninsula and adjacent territories amongst themselves. In the words of the legendary Lawrence of Arabia, who led the Arab revolt against the Ottomans under British Command, “We pay for these things too much in honour and innocent lives. We were casting them by thousands to win the war but that the corn and rice and oil of Mesopotamia might be ours.”