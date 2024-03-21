The promise of water 

The importance of being formless, shapeless, abiding, gentle yet persistent are just some of the lessons underscored by water. It abandons all attempts to control and accepts the ever changing, ever evolving nature of life and things. With this relinquishing of control, peace enters, simply by moving along with things and not against them. As you become water in moments of sudden change and allow things to flow with and through you, you become malleable. The universe then remembers to tenderly bend you, without breaking you.