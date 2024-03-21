The promise of water 

My parents were flying from Delhi to Houston via Doha. Their flight got delayed in India and subsequently they missed the connecting flight to Houston. This was not the plan and for quite a few anxious minutes they resisted this unwarranted turn of events. They felt stranded and a little out of depth. However, the accumulated years of wisdom coaxed them towards the understanding that the best course of action was to go with the flow and see how this new development might unfold. Soon enough, they got their transit visa, good food and accommodation and assurance that they would be on the first available flight to Houston. Letting the moment dictate their plans they even ventured into the city exploring the market. Although this delay was an impediment in their path, it provided them with a new experience and refreshed their understanding that like water, life always promises to find a way to move forward.