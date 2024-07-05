The unlikely origin story

Once, when I was in high school, my elder brother was listening to radio commentary, and I jokingly said, "Gavaskar out."

When he actually got out the very next ball, my brother fought with me, saying, "He got out because you said so." Imagine my position, when the incident repeated. Of course, later, I became a big fan of the little master. Once, I had a dream that he hit a century in an overseas test match. I shared the same with my colleagues in the bank. Lo, he actually hit a century! Now my children don’t allow me to open my mouth, because most of the time, whatever I utter during the match becomes true.