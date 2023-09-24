Trade treaties, internet imperialism, and intellectual property rights

The USCMA, considered to be the gold standard against which all future trade pacts are to be assessed, largely focuses on digital trade and IPR that are designed to ensure US dominance in the digital ecosphere. Some of the crucial clauses in USMCA are the following: prohibit customs duties and other discriminatory measures from being applied to digital products distributed electronically (e-books, videos, music, software, games, etc.), permit cross-border data transfer with few limits on where data can be stored and processed, and limit the civil liability of internet platforms for third-party content that such platforms host or process, thereby enhancing the economic viability of these engines of growth that depend on user interaction and user content.