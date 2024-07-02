Trump immunity ruling invites presidents to commit crimes

Poof, problem solved for Trump — but not for democracy and the future of the rule of law.

The US is in new legal and political waters now, and Chief Justice John Roberts’ court is providing the foundations for those changes in a blitz of rulings whose impact will take time to fully play out.

Even so, their significance is already discernible regarding the presidency. The worst outcome is that the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling may allow — and even encourage — presidents to commit crimes if they can simply say they were acting within the boundaries of “constitutional authority.”

Trump and his supporters have long held an imperial and authoritarian view of executive powers, one that corresponds more closely with monarchies than with a presidency tightly bound by the Constitution.

Now the nation’s highest court has laid some of the legal groundwork needed to eventually get there, even if it thinks it’s crafting clear guidelines around presidential authority.

“The president is not above the law,” Roberts wrote for the majority, reasserting a standard he has upheld previously in other Trump rulings.

There’s a catch, now, however, as Roberts also noted, “But Congress may not criminalise the president’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution.”

This is a reasonable view in theory, but in practice what those presidential “responsibilities” are will be open to each executive’s interpretation — and the interpretations are invitations to extremes.

Look no further than the musings of Justice Samuel Alito during oral arguments in April that preceded Monday’s immunity ruling.

“If an incumbent who loses a very close, hotly contested election knows that a real possibility after leaving office is not that the president is going to be able to go off into a peaceful retirement but that the president may be criminally prosecuted by a bitter political opponent, will that not lead us into a cycle that destabilises the functioning of our country as a democracy?” he asked.

In other words, immunity may be necessary to encourage presidents who may have committed crimes to leave office peacefully with the understanding that their successors can’t prosecute them.

This is truly an upside-down world to a certain extent, and I suspect future immunity rulings — imposed only after any number of presidents have already tested the boundaries of the law and civil society — won’t be as clear-cut or preventative as Roberts and his allies on the court believe.

After all, the ruling protects not only core “official acts” but prevents evidence linked to those acts from being introduced as evidence in a criminal case.

(The court already ruled decades ago that presidents are immune from civil charges.)