Trump’s tax plans would wreck the economy for the middle class

By Matthew Yglesias

This week’s presidential debate is a golden opportunity for Joe Biden to draw a contrast with his opponent on one of the most consequential yet neglected issues of the 2024 campaign: the federal budget deficit and its influence on middle-class living standards.

Many provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, are scheduled to expire in 2025. But Republicans are pushing for the whole law to be made permanent, despite a $4 trillion price tag (and that’s before interest costs). Biden, if he wins, will oppose the extension of the law and push for higher taxes on wealthy households and corporations.

That stand hasn’t won the president friends in the business community, but it is absolutely the right call for middle- and working-class families struggling not so much with the cost of goods as with high cost of money. The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes have contained and reversed inflation, but they have also made it much harder to buy a new home, renovate an old one or finance a new car. These higher costs have meant less activity in the homebuilding sector and less investment in new domestic energy of all kinds.

Progressives tend to construe this problem rather narrowly as a question of Fed policy, and are hoping for rate cuts before Election Day. The Fed does matter, and that’s a reasonable hope. But in the long term, the policy that matters is fiscal, not monetary.

The latest forecast from the Congressional Budget Office estimates a budget deficit amounting to 7 per cent of GDP this year, a wildly unreasonable figure for a country enjoying a low unemployment rate. Fortunately, if the TCJA is allowed to expire, that percentage is expected to decline over the next few years. Those falling deficits should make it cheaper for both US households and US businesses to borrow money.