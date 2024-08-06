UK's far-tight riots foretell a painful reckoning

Starmer has moved quickly to reassure minorities that they are safe and to warn “right-wing thugs” that they will be punished with the full force of the law. More than 400 were arrested over the weekend, and police will now use photographic evidence from body cameras and security footage to arrest hundreds more.

The Prime Minister brings unique expertise to all this, having been the director of public prosecutions during the last big riots in Britain in 2011, when the courts sat for 24 hours a day.

But this time around, the state is more seriously stretched. In many places, the police were badly outnumbered by protesters: In Rotherham, for example, the police line temporarily broke, and rioters invaded the hotel. The prisons are full to overflowing and the courts clogged.

If the riots die down, as seems likely, the government will be able to muddle through, albeit with the system under stress; if the riots continue, the capacity of the British state to perform its most basic duty will be severely tested.

Social media clearly bears some blame for fanning the flames of discontent. Elon Musk has not only allowed irresponsible people (including Russian-front organizations) to roam relatively freely on Twitter/X. He personally contributed to the conflagration by tweeting on Sunday that “civil war is inevitable”.

Far-right politicians have stirred the pot as well. Laurence Fox, a former actor and leader of the Reclaim Party, tweeted that “for decades British girls have been raped by immigrant barbarians” — a post that has been viewed more than 3 million times.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, made inflammatory comments from Cyprus, where he is currently sunning himself. Many of the most hardcore protesters are thought to have links to the English Defence League, an organisation that Robinson founded in 2009 and that has since adopted different names and identities.

Police are worried by the size of the largely peaceful, if distasteful, protests that Robinson has succeeded in organizing in London over the past month before Southport but also by the fact that the organization seems to be putting down deep roots across the north and midlands.

Nigel Farage played his usual game of voicing the concerns of the rioters without actually endorsing them, suggesting that the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 had left the impression of “two-tier policing.”

This time, he may be in danger of being burnt by the fire that he likes to play with: Priti Patel, a right-wing Tory and former home secretary, went out of her way to condemn his “two-tier” remark.