What explains BJP’s Priyanka Gandhi gambit?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate her large 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow by the Central government on Wednesday. The move was not completely unexpected, but given her status, it was bound to generate political heat. And it has.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faithful will, no doubt, be expected to marvel at the audacity of it. They are supposed to note how once again the BJP has exposed and acted against the family that has allegedly milked the country dry with their entitled ways. Do we hear cheering in the background?

Now, mind you, this is no defence of Priyanka Gandhi. For the younger Gandhi scion cannot easily be counted among ‘victims’ given the stories of her husband Robert Vadra's lavish lifestyle and their rumoured wealth. She could have saved herself the embarrassment had she shifted out of the government accommodation after the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family was withdrawn late last year.

Now buzz has it that she is almost packed to move to Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where she will occupy her great-grandaunt Sheila Kaul’s old house. It seems like the BJP was one step ahead of her, trying to make her entry into UP look disgraceful rather than giving her the chance to milk the homecoming.

All this might look like political jousting and perhaps we could have let it go at that, but the timing of the current incident deserves closer examination. Here’s why: The BJP’s top leadership is by now close to perfecting a politics of baiting voters with an ‘enemy’ who must be vanquished by Narendra Modi. And as the border confrontation with China heats up and the Covid-19 situation shows little sign of improving in the short run, what better diversion can there be than pulling out an old phantom and giving it a good thrashing? After all, Priyanka Gandhi is not going to get any public sympathy for being thrown out of a sprawling Lutyens' bungalow, practically being paid for with taxpayer money.