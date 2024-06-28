What is surrender?

Dharmakshetra is the battle field of our mind, where this fight goes on between righteousness and unrighteousness, between material pleasures and the internal enjoyment of the spiritual. This constant battle can be resolved only when one can abandon this field of activity and turn inward. It is not admitting defeat. It is understanding that all this circus is not going to solve the problem, so let me be quiet and in that quietness perhaps the divine will reveal itself.