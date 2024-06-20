What it takes to battle extreme heat

3. Increasing tree cover and maintaining green spaces: Increasing tree cover and developing lakes and parks are essential. Studies show that tree cover and water bodies have the potential to bring down the temperature of the surrounding area by up to 4 degrees Celsius. Urban local bodies must rejuvenate lakes and take up tree planting with native species on all degraded and vacant lands. The role of the State Forest Department in increasing tree cover in the landscape can make the area cool during a heat wave. The Forest Survey of India publishes a biannual report on the status of tree cover in the country. The last report came on December 31, 2021, and another report was expected on the last day of 2023, but it has not come so far. Though tree planting is going on under compensatory afforestation funds and many other schemes, there are hardly any studies available in the public domain on the evaluation and monitoring of these planting programmes. We are not sure whether the plantations are successful. Heat waves can certainly impact the survival percentage of seedlings and saplings and can aggravate forest fires. Forest fires in Uttarakhand in turn melt Himalayan glaciers and bring irreversible changes in the climate.