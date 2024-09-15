When memory and desire mix

As you read and reflect on Proust, the realisation grows that reality is spiritual and not physical, best understood subjectively, and truth accessed intuitively. You may never read Proust but here is a glimpse of his writing from the opening lines of Swann’s Way: “For a long time, I used to go to bed early. Sometimes, when I had put out my candle, my eyes would close so quickly that I had not even time to say, “I’m going to sleep.” And half an hour later, the thought that it was time to go to sleep would awaken me…Instinctively, when he awakes…in an instant reads off his own position on the earth’s surface and the amount of time that has elapsed during his slumbers.”