<p>During summer vacations, visiting a few of our relatives’ places was mandatory. The routine trip included the house of one of our uncles who was prosperous but wasn’t among our likeable ones, as his biting remarks would hurt people. He owned a majestic house nestled between sprawling gardens on either side, where he hosted several celebrities. During his heyday, his home was abuzz with servants who kept it spotless. Dogs guarding the gates as well as indoors posed challenges to anyone visiting.</p>.<p>Our visits became mere formalities, and we kept them short. As children, we never spoke and were not allowed to interact much. After his retirement, the number of visitors reduced. Within a year, the house bore a desolate look with not much greenery around. His arrogance and his habit of belittling others were never subdued. His pride kept many relatives and colleagues at bay. When he passed away, few came to pay the honours. Arrogance is like a strong perfume. When you use too much, people walk away.</p>.<p>There was once a farmer who went to the town every week to sell butter. The butter balls, usually weighing a kilo, were sold to a known trader, who in return gave him sugar, flour and some essential groceries for the due amount. One week, the trader found the size of the butterball was smaller than the earlier ones. He wanted to weigh and check. He became furious when he found that the butter was less than a kilo in weight. He decided to stop doing business with the farmer henceforth and informed all his men to not interact with him.</p>.<p>The following week, the farmer was promptly stopped by the trader at the main square, saying he was a cheat. He announced that the butter weighed only 900 grams instead of a kilo. He informed the townspeople to avoid dealing with the farmer, as he didn’t practise fair trade. The farmer pleaded and said that he was poor and didn’t have money to buy several weights and measures. </p><p>Every week, his wife would weigh the butter by placing the one-kilo sugar packet received from the trader on the other side of the balance and set the butter accordingly. The trader was ashamed at his arrogance. In the words of Steve Jobs… “All of us need to be on guard against arrogance, which knocks at the door whenever you are successful.” </p>