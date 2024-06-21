When RSS speaks on Modi

Forget for a moment that the RSS’ ends in themselves are contested. Yet, these narrow ends have admittedly crossed paths with the RSS’ stated means. So, within its universe and for its structural integrity, the means-ends question is the one the RSS will have to answer. In that light, Bhagwat’s words signal discomfiture. But his hesitation to name Modi and call him out indicates that the RSS is caught in a trap of its own making. It has benefitted a lot, not to speak of the frills like new and swanky offices, the governmental positions on offer, the respectful receptions across officialdom, and the clutch of SPG-like guards that move with Bhagwat these days — all of it a representation of the RSS tasting glamour and power like never before. You could say that Modi is drunk on power. But the BJP could turn around and say that the RSS drinks today from the same cup!