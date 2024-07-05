Whose brew is it anyway?

The tea prepared by me contained tea powder from the tea plants grown in some tea estates. Workers tirelessly sown and reaped the harvest for their owners, whereas the actual nourishment for the plant came from sunshine, air, water, and the soil, which are the essential ingredients of nature. They had escaped any attack from insects and pests, which helped them grow to their full size. They were harvested, followed by an elaborate tea-making process by a manufacturer using a full range of equipment. They were then packaged and transported; in essence, the tea powder that I had boiled had made it through a series of sluice gates that were beyond my control and comprehension.