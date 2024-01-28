Whose data is it anyway?

In the fall of 2022, Sam Altman’s company, OpenAI, sprung ChatGPT4, a large language model-based AI product capable of automating 40% of the white collar jobs in the financial, legal and medical sectors, upon an unsuspecting public. Since then, large audio, video and image AI models have also been introduced into the marketplace. Little was said about how the company had obtained all of its data to train the model from millions of websites across the globe without informing or obtaining permission from the data owners, especially Wikipedia. This brazen theft of data came to light only after several well-known authors and the New York Times filed lawsuits complaining of gross copyright violations.