Why Nitish exit is no big jolt to I.N.D.I.A

The consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, with Modi as the ‘Yajaman’, and the widespread media campaign that the Lok Sabha election results are a 'done deal' perhaps made Nitish bury his PM ambitions. That must have been the real reason — and not his allegation that things were not going well in the I.N.D.I.A bloc — that led to his decision to ditch the Mahaghathbandhan and return to the BJP fold to retain the CM's gaddi for the ninth time. Committed to its overriding objective of coming back to power at the national level and strengthening its hold in the Hindi heartland, the BJP took back Nitish again. This is the only pragmatic way in which one can explain the realpolitik considerations of Nitish's decision to break with the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Compared to his flip-flops in recent years, the action of Haryana legislator Gayan Lal in 1967 — who changed parties thrice in 15 days leading to the coining of the expression 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' — pales into insignificance.