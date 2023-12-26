Yog and jigyasa  

But do we know ‘ourselves’? Do we know that we are made of layers and layers of consciousness? And, at the deeper levels of intensity, purity and subtlety, these layers become so fine that even ‘nothingness’ appears gross in comparison. And, rightly so, as those levels are revealed to us only after we (in the ‘form’ of disciplined consciousness) cross the contours of the phenomenon known as nothingness. And, if we become totally attentive to it (the consciousness), then it reveals the ways to seek it also. But this is the point where seekers should exercise caution. They shouldn’t indulge in anything which is not verified by wisdom. As this field is unknown to seekers. Here, the role of guru becomes important to explore consciousness. A guru or guide having explored the field thoroughly saves disciples from getting entangled.