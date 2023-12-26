Yog and jigyasa  

Jigyasa, the will to know, is inherent in human beings. In fact, the more we discover, the more clear it becomes that something or someone unknown within us is raring to get revealed, with greater intensity than ‘our’ intensity to seek and express it as much as we know ‘ourselves’.
But do we know ‘ourselves’? Do we know that we are made of layers and layers of consciousness? And, at the deeper levels of intensity, purity and subtlety, these layers become so fine that even ‘nothingness’ appears gross in comparison. And, rightly so, as those levels are revealed to us only after we (in the ‘form’ of disciplined consciousness) cross the contours of the phenomenon known as nothingness. And, if we become totally attentive to it (the consciousness), then it reveals the ways to seek it also. But this is the point where seekers should exercise caution. They shouldn’t indulge in anything which is not verified by wisdom. As this field is unknown to seekers. Here, the role of guru becomes important to explore consciousness. A guru or guide having explored the field thoroughly saves disciples from getting entangled.
The story of samudra-manthan (churning of the ocean) is a good example. We know that along with finding the nectar, venom also surfaces in such endeavours, and we need capable hands to handle it when that happens. Under the protection and guidance of a guru, we can confidently choose the path to be taken. It sounds like a contradiction in terms that, though jigyasa is our integral quality, it stays dormant in most of us. Nurturing the inherent ‘will to know’ requires discipline and one-pointed focus to explore the truth.
The whole existence comprises nothing but consciousness. Human beings are mirrors of this consciousness. If we purify our senses and become yogi in the real sense of the word, then, we cease to be individuals in our own experience, as the mysterious wholeness of supreme consciousness begins to pervade ‘our consciousness’. The reality of indivisibility or inseparability or unity begins to unravel itself. Though others who haven’t become that subtle will still see you/us the same as they see themselves, but for the yogi, the whole world begins to appear in its true colour (light). When jigyasa is pursued in a disciplined manner, it transforms one into a yogi.